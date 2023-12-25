College Basketball Rankings December 25: Purdue Stays No. 1
Merry Christmas, everyone. The newest AP basketball rankings are up here on Christmas Day and there is little surprise that Purdue stayed at No. 1. The Boilers have only played once since the previous poll, but it was a 43 point blowout of Jacksonville at home. Purdue is off until Friday against Eastern Kentucky, but it is heavily favored to be No. 1 against next week when Big Ten play starts back up.
Here are this week's rankings:
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Purdue
|
46
|
1,486
|
2. Kansas
|
5
|
1,424
|
3. Houston
|
9
|
1,408
|
4. Arizona
|
|
1,191
|
5. UConn
|
1,150
|
6. Tennessee
|
1,124
|
7. Florida Atlantic
|
1,089
|
8. Kentucky
|
1,074
|
9. North Carolina
|
954
|
10. Marquette
|
928
|
11. Illinois
|
902
|
12. Oklahoma
|
778
|
13. Gonzaga
|
577
|
14. BYU
|
575
|
15. Colorado State
|
573
|
16. Duke
|
551
|
17. Baylor
|
532
|
18. Clemson
|
513
|
19. Memphis
|
493
|
20. James Madison
|
417
|
21.Texas
|
342
|
22. Creighton
|
340
|
23. Wisconsin
|
287
|
24. Mississippi
|
243
|
25. Providence
|
128
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Auburn 121, Colorado 64, Miami 51, Utah 45, Virginia 40, Iowa St. 21, Nevada 13, Ohio St. 10, Texas A&M 9, San Diego St. 8, Michigan St. 8, Villanova 6, New Mexico 6, Northwestern 5, Dayton 4, Grand Canyon 3, South Carolina 2, Mississippi St. 2, Alabama 2, Princeton 1.
Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com
Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.