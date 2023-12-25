Advertisement
College Basketball Rankings December 25: Purdue Stays No. 1

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones (55) celebrate during a timeout during the NCAA men s basketball game against the Arizona Wildcats, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Purdue Boilermakers won 92-84. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Merry Christmas, everyone. The newest AP basketball rankings are up here on Christmas Day and there is little surprise that Purdue stayed at No. 1. The Boilers have only played once since the previous poll, but it was a 43 point blowout of Jacksonville at home. Purdue is off until Friday against Eastern Kentucky, but it is heavily favored to be No. 1 against next week when Big Ten play starts back up.

Here are this week's rankings:

AP Poll - December 25
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Purdue

46

1,486

2. Kansas

5

1,424

3. Houston

9

1,408

4. Arizona


1,191

5. UConn

1,150

6. Tennessee

1,124

7. Florida Atlantic

1,089

8. Kentucky

1,074

9. North Carolina

954

10. Marquette

928

11. Illinois

902

12. Oklahoma

778

13. Gonzaga

577

14. BYU

575

15. Colorado State

573

16. Duke

551

17. Baylor

532

18. Clemson

513

19. Memphis

493

20. James Madison

417

21.Texas

342

22. Creighton

340

23. Wisconsin

287

24. Mississippi

243

25. Providence

128
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Auburn 121, Colorado 64, Miami 51, Utah 45, Virginia 40, Iowa St. 21, Nevada 13, Ohio St. 10, Texas A&M 9, San Diego St. 8, Michigan St. 8, Villanova 6, New Mexico 6, Northwestern 5, Dayton 4, Grand Canyon 3, South Carolina 2, Mississippi St. 2, Alabama 2, Princeton 1.

