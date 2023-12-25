Merry Christmas, everyone. The newest AP basketball rankings are up here on Christmas Day and there is little surprise that Purdue stayed at No. 1. The Boilers have only played once since the previous poll, but it was a 43 point blowout of Jacksonville at home. Purdue is off until Friday against Eastern Kentucky, but it is heavily favored to be No. 1 against next week when Big Ten play starts back up.

Here are this week's rankings: