College Basketball Rankings December 30

The good news is that Purdue's brief losing streak is over. After losing three of the last four the Boilermakers got back in the win column with a confortable win over Toledo last night. As far as the polls go, such a result does not have much of an effect. There were few games available to evaluate this week, and that means there is not a lot of movement in the poll.
Purdue does move up a single spot to No. 20, however, thanks to Ole Miss losing.
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Maryland 133, Drake 100, St. John's 98, Dayton 90, Michigan 65, Utah St. 59, Georgia 48, Pittsburgh 35, West Virginia 30, San Diego St. 28, Ohio St. 19, Missouri 19, North Carolina 19, Arizona St 13, Indiana 11, Texas Tech 8, Clemson 8, Wisconsin 7, Penn St. 5, St. Bonaventure 2, Nebraska 1.
