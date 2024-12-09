Advertisement
Published Dec 9, 2024
College Basketball Rankings December 9
Travis Miller  •  BoilerUpload
Last week was a split for Purdue, as it started Big Ten play with a road loss and a home win. The Boilers did not look great in Happy Valley, but it only equalled a three spot drop in the poll, which also has a new No. 1.

Ap Poll - December 2
TeamFirst Place VotesOverall Votes

1. Tennessee

58

1,544

2. Auburn

3

1,438

3. Iowa State

1

1,424

4. Duke


1,295

5. Kentucky


1,284

6. Marquette

1,274

7. Alabama

1,126

8. Gonzaga

1,082

9. Florida

1,030

10. Alabama

940

11. Purdue

840

12. Oregon

784

13. Oklahoma

567

14. Michigan

522

15. Houston

514

16. Clemson

491

17. Texas A&M

415

18. UConn

394

19. Ole Miss

379

20. Wisconsin

307

21. Michigan St.

292

22. Cincinnati

288

23. San Diego State

276

24. UCLA

229

25. Mississippi State

179

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES Baylor 150, Arizona St 143, Memphis 123, Missouri 119, Penn St. 90, Arkansas 89, Drake 67, Pittsburgh 62, Utah St. 57, Illinois 47, St. John's 43, Maryland 39, Dayton 38, Creighton 32, Indiana 30, West Virginia 30, North Carolina 24, Georgia 21, Saint Mary's 20, Texas 8, Rhode Island 3, Loyola Chicago 1.

On another positive note, check out this feature on Caleb Furst that my friend Paul Banks recently wrote, with some help from me.

