College Basketball Rankings December 9

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 87-78. (Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Last week was a split for Purdue, as it started Big Ten play with a road loss and a home win. The Boilers did not look great in Happy Valley, but it only equalled a three spot drop in the poll, which also has a new No. 1.

Ap Poll - December 2 Team First Place Votes Overall Votes 1. Tennessee 58 1,544 2. Auburn 3 1,438 3. Iowa State 1 1,424 4. Duke

1,295 5. Kentucky

1,284 6. Marquette 1,274 7. Alabama 1,126 8. Gonzaga 1,082 9. Florida 1,030 10. Alabama

940 11. Purdue 840 12. Oregon

784 13. Oklahoma 567 14. Michigan

522 15. Houston 514 16. Clemson 491 17. Texas A&M 415 18. UConn 394 19. Ole Miss 379 20. Wisconsin 307 21. Michigan St. 292 22. Cincinnati 288 23. San Diego State 276 24. UCLA 229 25. Mississippi State

179

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES Baylor 150, Arizona St 143, Memphis 123, Missouri 119, Penn St. 90, Arkansas 89, Drake 67, Pittsburgh 62, Utah St. 57, Illinois 47, St. John's 43, Maryland 39, Dayton 38, Creighton 32, Indiana 30, West Virginia 30, North Carolina 24, Georgia 21, Saint Mary's 20, Texas 8, Rhode Island 3, Loyola Chicago 1.

