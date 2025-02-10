Advertisement
Published Feb 10, 2025
College Basketball Rankings February 10
circle avatar
Travis Miller  •  BoilerUpload
Publisher
Twitter
@JustTMill
(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)
Advertisement

It was a very business-like week for Purdue. The Boilers were a strong favorite against both Iowa and USC. In both games Purdue took care of its business to stay atop the Big Ten going into a a ranked vs. ranked matchup tomorrow night in Ann Arbor.

Atop the poll there was a wealth of chaos, as the top two teams both lost this past week. Auburn stays at No. 1, however, making sure the Iron Basketball Bowl is a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup this week.

Ap Poll - February 10
TeamFirst Place VotesOverall Votes

1. Auburn

34

1,479

2. Alabama

23

1,470

3. Florida

3

1,342

4. Duke


1,342

5. Tennessee

1

1,315

6. Houston

1,235

7. Purdue

1,142

8. Texas A&M

1,065

9. St. John's

1,058

10. Iowa State

880

11. Michigan State

868

12.Texas Tech

778

13. Arizona

701

14. Memphis

676

15. Kentucky

558

16. Wisconsin

488

17. Kansas

469

18. Marquette

442

19. Ole Miss

415

20. Michigan

350

21. Missouri

333

22. Mississippi State

292

23. Clemson

198

24. Creighton

198

25. Maryland

196

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary's 20, Utah St. 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com

Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.

Also, learn more about how Caitlin Clark is reshaping the WNBA.

Advertisement