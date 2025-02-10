College Basketball Rankings February 10

It was a very business-like week for Purdue. The Boilers were a strong favorite against both Iowa and USC. In both games Purdue took care of its business to stay atop the Big Ten going into a a ranked vs. ranked matchup tomorrow night in Ann Arbor.
Atop the poll there was a wealth of chaos, as the top two teams both lost this past week. Auburn stays at No. 1, however, making sure the Iron Basketball Bowl is a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup this week.
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary's 20, Utah St. 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5.
