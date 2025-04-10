Advertisement
Published Apr 10, 2025
Purdue football spring video: Jake Trump, CJ Nunnally, Trey Smith
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
After Purdue’s spring practice on Thursday morning, defensive ends coach Jake Trump, defensive ends Trey Smith and CJ Nunnally met with the media.

