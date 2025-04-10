Purdue football spring video: Jake Trump, CJ Nunnally, Trey Smith

After Purdue’s spring practice on Thursday morning, defensive ends coach Jake Trump, defensive ends Trey Smith and CJ Nunnally met with the media.
After Purdue’s spring practice on Thursday morning, defensive ends coach Jake Trump, defensive ends Trey Smith and CJ Nunnally met with the media.
Boiler Upload takes a look at four prospects to watch as Purdue's next potential commitment in the 2026 class.
Purdue isn't just getting better through the portal.
Purdue is looking to add to its defensive front via the portal, and will host a transfer defensive lineman this weekend.
Another piece to the 2026 class puzzle is now in place for the Boilermakers, with three-star RB Izaiah Wright.
Purdue has its QB in the 2026 class. Four-star signal caller Corin Berry announced his commitment to the Boilermakers.
Boiler Upload takes a look at four prospects to watch as Purdue's next potential commitment in the 2026 class.
Purdue isn't just getting better through the portal.
Purdue is looking to add to its defensive front via the portal, and will host a transfer defensive lineman this weekend.