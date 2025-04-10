Purdue offensive lineman Ethan Trent earns scholarship

Barry Odom did something for the first time in his head coaching career on Thursday morning. After practice, the Boilermakers gathered around to shoot a brief commercial, which featured redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ethan Trent breaking down the team with a "Boiler Up" callout.

When the cameras turned off, at least those for the commercial, Trent was the focus of attention once more.

"As i look at it, I look the roster, and I look at the things in the way that guys go compete, and guys that bring it every day. Ethan Trent, stand up. Congratulations, you're on scholarship," Barry Odom announced in front of the team.

Trent was then mobbed by his teammates in celebration as a full circle moment came about in West Lafayette. The redshirt sophomore lineman is of course the younger brother of the late Tyler Trent, who became a source of motivation for Purdue in 2018 while battling cancer. The elder Trent passed away on January 1st, 2019, but his legacy still lives on in West Lafayette, not only with the student gate being named in his honor, but his younger brother now suiting up for the Boilermakers.

Ethan Trent was a 2023 recruit, where he joined the Boilermakers as a preferred walk-on after a standout career at Indiana high school football powerhouse, Carmel. After redshirting his first year on campus, Trent got his first taste of game action in 2024, playing 17 snaps in three games as a reserve. In those limited reps, he boasted a 78.4 pass blocking grade via Pro Football Focus.

Now, as a redshirt sophomore, Trent is looking to contribute along Vance Vice's offensive line in 2025. Trent has been a standout this off-season, getting praise from Kiero Small for his work in the weight room this winter and stepping into a starting role for the Boilermakers during spring practice, as he's gotten reps as the first team right guard over the last few weeks.

Trent will look to solidify his spot as a trusted member of the Boilermakers' offensive line this fall and now do so as a scholarship player for Barry Odom.