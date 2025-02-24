College Basketball Rankings February 24

Just a few weeks ago Purdue was comfortably in the top 10 of the AP Poll and leading the Big Ten sicne then the Boilermakers have played four games and lost all four, two of them by double digits. As a result, the Boilermakers have tumbled quite a bit in the AP Poll, falling all the way to 20th.

On a more positive note, it is the 55th consecutive week Purdue has appeared in the top 25, which is the third longest active streak behind Houston (102) and Tennessee (76) now that Kansas dropped out.