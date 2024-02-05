College Basketball Rankings February 5: A Clear Top Two
As we enter February Purdue and UConn have separated themslves into a pretty clear top two. Purdue jsut got two gigantic wins to take firm control of the Big Ten, while UConn just keeps winning period. Both teams have a nation's best eight Tier 1 victories. Having them in the top two is not a shock.
The rest of the top 10 had a major shakeup as there were four top 10 vs. top 10 games over the weekend. North Carolina and Kansas were the big winners.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Connecticut
|
45
|
1,509
|
2. Purdue
|
16
|
1,479
|
3. North Carolina
|
|
1,352
|
4. Kansas
|
|
1,322
|
5. Houston
|
1,273
|
6. Tennessee
|
1,211
|
7. Marquette
|
1,173
|
8. Arizona
|
1,077
|
9. Duke
|
924
|
10. Illinois
|
893
|
11. Wisconsin
|
838
|
12. Auburn
|
818
|
13. Baylor
|
730
|
14. Iowa State
|
700
|
15. South Carolina
|
564
|
16. Alabama
|
520
|
17. Kentucky
|
513
|
18. Dayton
|
493
|
19. Creighton
|
484
|
20. Florida Atlantic
|
431
|
21. BYU
|
425
|
22. Utah State
|
286
|
23. Texas Tech
|
156
|
24. San Diego State
|
141
|
25. New Mexico
|
123
Others Receiving Votes: Saint Mary's 73, TCU 72, Indiana St 53, Boise St. 49, Colorado St. 43, Virginia 32, Texas 22, Oklahoma 17, Mississippi 10, Washington St 6, Memphis 5, Appalachian St 4, Gonzaga 2, Grand Canyon 1, Michigan St. 1.
Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com
Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.
The 2023-24 season means a new TV deal for the Big Ten. Football and basketball will have games scattered across FOX, FS1, BTN, NBC, CBS, and Peacock. If you're looking for a service that has live sports consider both FuboTV and Hulu (with live sports). Boiler Upload is also an affiliate sponsor with Peacock, where new Peacock subscriptions help keep the lights on here.
Finally, the best way to see a game is in person, so book a room at the Hampton Inn & Suites near campus and get your tickets via Stubhub.