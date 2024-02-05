Advertisement
College Basketball Rankings February 5: A Clear Top Two

Feb 4, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) attempts to regain control of the ball as the Wisconsin Badgers defense looks on during the second half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 4, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) attempts to regain control of the ball as the Wisconsin Badgers defense looks on during the second half at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports (© Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

As we enter February Purdue and UConn have separated themslves into a pretty clear top two. Purdue jsut got two gigantic wins to take firm control of the Big Ten, while UConn just keeps winning period. Both teams have a nation's best eight Tier 1 victories. Having them in the top two is not a shock.

The rest of the top 10 had a major shakeup as there were four top 10 vs. top 10 games over the weekend. North Carolina and Kansas were the big winners.

AP Poll - Febraury 5
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Connecticut

45

1,509

2. Purdue

16

1,479

3. North Carolina


1,352

4. Kansas


1,322

5. Houston

1,273

6. Tennessee

1,211

7. Marquette

1,173

8. Arizona

1,077

9. Duke

924

10. Illinois

893

11. Wisconsin

838

12. Auburn

818

13. Baylor

730

14. Iowa State

700

15. South Carolina

564

16. Alabama

520

17. Kentucky

513

18. Dayton

493

19. Creighton

484

20. Florida Atlantic

431

21. BYU

425

22. Utah State

286

23. Texas Tech

156

24. San Diego State

141

25. New Mexico

123
Others Receiving Votes: Saint Mary's 73, TCU 72, Indiana St 53, Boise St. 49, Colorado St. 43, Virginia 32, Texas 22, Oklahoma 17, Mississippi 10, Washington St 6, Memphis 5, Appalachian St 4, Gonzaga 2, Grand Canyon 1, Michigan St. 1.

