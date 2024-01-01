College Basketball Rankings January 1: New Year, No. 1
It was a slow week for most of the country this past week, and Purdue itself played just once. The Boilers rolled to an easy win over Eastern Kentucky and, as a result, it will enter 2024 as the No. 1 ranked team in the country. This is the 12th week in the history of hte AP Poll that Purdue has been No. 1, all of them within the last three years. Up next is a treip to Maryland to resart Big Ten play. IT is also the 24th consecutive week Purdue has appeared in the top 5.
Here are this week's rankings:
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Purdue
|
49
|
1,561
|
2. Kansas
|
5
|
1497
|
3. Houston
|
9
|
1,477
|
4. UConn
|
|
1,302
|
5. Tennessee
|
1,234
|
6. Kentucky
|
1,196
|
7. Marquette
|
1,137
|
8. North Carolina
|
1,088
|
9. Illinois
|
980
|
10. Arizona
|
975
|
11.Oklahoma
|
898
|
12. BYU
|
723
|
13. Colorado State
|
694
|
14. Duke
|
662
|
15. Memphis
|
631
|
16. Clemson
|
630
|
17. Florida Atlantic
|
603
|
18. Baylor
|
589
|
19. James Madison
|
469
|
20. Texas
|
374
|
21.Wisconsin
|
355
|
22. Ole Miss
|
329
|
23. Providence
|
198
|
24. Gonzaga
|
173
|
25. Auburn
|
168
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: San Diego St. 113, Creighton 106, Colorado 86, Utah 82, Miami 41, Iowa St. 22, Michigan St. 15, Nevada 13, Texas A&M 13, Ohio St. 8, New Mexico 6, Dayton 5, Grand Canyon 5, South Carolina 4, Mississippi St. 4, Northwestern 3, Villanova 3, Alabama 3.
