Purdue lands former West Virginia signee, 2025 three-star WR Jalil Hall

Purdue football made a late addition to its 2025 recruiting class on Saturday morning, landing three-star wide receiver Jalil Hall on the heels of his official visit to West Lafayette. Hall was previously committed to and signed with West Virginia, before re-opening his recruitment on March 29th.

The Monsignor Bonner (Penn.) standout held offers from the likes of Maryland, Rutgers, Duke, Syracuse, Nebraska, Pitt, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin during his recruitment. Along with being a three-star prospect, he was also the 17th ranked player in Pennsylvania, according to Rivals. Hall initially committed to the Mountaineers under the previous staff, which included then wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall, who took an offensive analyst role with the Boilermakers this off-season.

As a senior, Hall hauled in 56 receptions for 991 yards and 14 total touchdowns for Monsignor Bonner last season (according to his Hudl profile), and offers unique size at the position. At 6-foot-4, Hall is a deep ball threat with plus speed and a knack for coming down with 50-50 balls down the field.

Hall now joins the Boilermakers ahead of next season, where he becomes the lone wide receiver in the 2025 class for Barry Odom and company, who did not have one in the class to date. Hall also becomes the sixth wide receiver to join the program this off-season, joining transfer pass catchers EJ Horton, Chauncey Magwood, Isaiah Myers, Nathan Leacock and Charles Ross.

The latest commitment also gives Odom and the Boilermakers their 13th member of the 2025 recruiting class, eight of which committed or signed with Purdue following Odom's hiring back in December.