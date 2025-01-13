College Basketball Rankings January 13

Purdue is on a roll. The Boilermakes have won four straight Big Ten games by at least 18 points, which has vaulted them to third place in the standings behind Michigan and Michigan State, whoa re both undfeated in conference play. Overall Purdue is on a five game win streak, and as a result Purdue is in the AP top 25 for the 49th straight week. That streak would be longer had Purdue not started the 2022-23 season unranked (before vaulting briefly to No. 1).
This week Purdue moves up to 17 from 20 last week.
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: St. John's 83, Oklahoma 63, West Virginia 61, Arizona 26, Louisville 17, Texas Tech 12, Maryland 11, Clemson 8, Missouri 8, Cincinnati 4, San Diego St. 4, Saint Mary's 3, UC Irvine 2, New Mexico 2.
