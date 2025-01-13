Advertisement
Published Jan 13, 2025
College Basketball Rankings January 13
Travis Miller  •  BoilerUpload
Purdue is on a roll. The Boilermakes have won four straight Big Ten games by at least 18 points, which has vaulted them to third place in the standings behind Michigan and Michigan State, whoa re both undfeated in conference play. Overall Purdue is on a five game win streak, and as a result Purdue is in the AP top 25 for the 49th straight week. That streak would be longer had Purdue not started the 2022-23 season unranked (before vaulting briefly to No. 1).

This week Purdue moves up to 17 from 20 last week.

Ap Poll - January 13
TeamFirst Place VotesOverall Votes

1. Auburn

60

1,548

2. iowa State


1,469

3. Duke

1

1,403

4. Alabama


1,338

5. Florida


1,326

6. Tennessee

1,251

7. Marquette

1,184

8. Kentucky

1,039

9. Kansas

983

10. Houston

935

11. Texas A&M

883

12. Michigan State

797

13. Oregon

781

14. UConn

665

15. Mississippi State

624

16. Gonzaga

569

17. Purdue

553

18. Memphis

511

19. Illinois

496

20. Michigan

418

21. Ole Miss

351

22. Utah State

250

23. Georgia

221

24. Wisconsin

132

25. Baylor

119

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: St. John's 83, Oklahoma 63, West Virginia 61, Arizona 26, Louisville 17, Texas Tech 12, Maryland 11, Clemson 8, Missouri 8, Cincinnati 4, San Diego St. 4, Saint Mary's 3, UC Irvine 2, New Mexico 2.

