College Basketball Rankings January 8: Still on Top
After a pair of Big Ten wins Purdue stays the course atop the college basketball world for the 4th straight week. Only one undefeated team remains in the county, and that is Houston. They still have not played the schedule Purdue has, and the one Boilermaker loss so far is not a bad one after Northwestern dismantled Michigan State last night.
With wins over Nebraska and Penn State this week Purdue would be the No. 1 team in the country for the second straight year when it heads to Bloomington next Tuesday.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Purdue
|
54
|
1,566
|
2. Houston
|
7
|
1,486
|
3. Kansas
|
2
|
1,481
|
4. UConn
|
|
1,335
|
5. Tennessee
|
1,291
|
6. Kentucky
|
1,253
|
7. North Carolina
|
1,213
|
8. Arizona
|
1,107
|
9. Oklahoma
|
1,023
|
10. Illinois
|
924
|
11.Marquette
|
869
|
12. Duke
|
869
|
13. Memphis
|
843
|
14. Baylor
|
787
|
15. Wisconsin
|
663
|
16. Auburn
|
559
|
17. Colorado State
|
436
|
18. BYU
|
426
|
19. San Diego State
|
386
|
20. Utah State
|
241
|
21.Clemson
|
219
|
22. Creighton
|
187
|
23. Gonzaga
|
185
|
24. Florida Atlantic
|
165
|
25. Texas
|
1148
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Dayton 126, Mississippi 125, James Madison 98, Cincinnati 79, Nevada 77, Texas Tech 62, Wake Forest 38, Grand Canyon 35, Seton Hall 34, South Carolina 29, Miami 27, St. John's 18, Iowa St. 16, Colorado 8, NC State 7, Michigan St. 7, Alabama 7, Providence 6, Oregon 4, TCU 3, Northwestern 3, Princeton 2, Utah 2.
