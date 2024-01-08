Advertisement
College Basketball Rankings January 8: Still on Top

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) signs autographs after the NCAA men s basketball game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 83-78.
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) signs autographs after the NCAA men s basketball game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 83-78. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
After a pair of Big Ten wins Purdue stays the course atop the college basketball world for the 4th straight week. Only one undefeated team remains in the county, and that is Houston. They still have not played the schedule Purdue has, and the one Boilermaker loss so far is not a bad one after Northwestern dismantled Michigan State last night.

With wins over Nebraska and Penn State this week Purdue would be the No. 1 team in the country for the second straight year when it heads to Bloomington next Tuesday.

AP Poll - December 25
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Purdue

54

1,566

2. Houston

7

1,486

3. Kansas

2

1,481

4. UConn


1,335

5. Tennessee

1,291

6. Kentucky

1,253

7. North Carolina

1,213

8. Arizona

1,107

9. Oklahoma

1,023

10. Illinois

924

11.Marquette

869

12. Duke

869

13. Memphis

843

14. Baylor

787

15. Wisconsin

663

16. Auburn

559

17. Colorado State

436

18. BYU

426

19. San Diego State

386

20. Utah State

241

21.Clemson

219

22. Creighton

187

23. Gonzaga

185

24. Florida Atlantic

165

25. Texas

1148
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Dayton 126, Mississippi 125, James Madison 98, Cincinnati 79, Nevada 77, Texas Tech 62, Wake Forest 38, Grand Canyon 35, Seton Hall 34, South Carolina 29, Miami 27, St. John's 18, Iowa St. 16, Colorado 8, NC State 7, Michigan St. 7, Alabama 7, Providence 6, Oregon 4, TCU 3, Northwestern 3, Princeton 2, Utah 2.

