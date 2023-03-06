News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-06 11:16:18 -0600') }} basketball Edit

College Basketball Rankings March 6: Purdue Stays at 5

Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) cuts down the net after the NCAA men s basketball game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. The Purdue Boilermakers won 76-71.
Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) cuts down the net after the NCAA men s basketball game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. The Purdue Boilermakers won 76-71. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

The final poll of college basketball's regular season is out and Purdue is once again a top 5 team after its first 2-0 week in over a month. Purdue was able to maintain position thanks to a two point road win over Wisconsin and a five point home win over Illinois. Alabama and Kansas taking losses also helped, though the sheer glut of Tier 1 NET wins that Kansas has will keep them solidly as a No. 1 seed. Purdue stays at 5, but the biggest note is that UCLA moved up to No. 2.

Ap Poll - December 5
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Houston

58

1,522

2. UCLA

3

1,452

3. Kasnas


1,368

4. Alabama


1,343

5. Purdue

1,274

6. Marquette

1,218

7. Texas

1,100

8. Arizona

1,042

9. Gonzaga

1,031

10. Baylor

961

11. UConn

847

12. Kansas State

838

13. Virginia

791

14. Miami (FL)

761

15. Xavier

641

16. St. Mary's

587

17. Tennessee

573

18. Texas A&M

507

19. Indiana

481

20. San Diego State

370

21. Duke

293

22. TCU

193

23. Kentucky

138

24. Creighton

133

25. Missouri

66

Others receiving votes: Oral Roberts 54, Florida Atlantic 53, Utah State 32, Providence 26, Iowa State 23, Northwestern 16, West Virginia 15, Toledo 10, Pittsburgh 10, Charleston 9, Michigan State 9, VCU 8, Boise State 7, Iowa 5, USC 5, Vanderbilt 3, Maryland 3, Memphis 3, Arkansas 2, North Texas 1, Drake 1

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}