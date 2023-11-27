College Basketball Rankings November 27: #1 Purdue
For the third straight season Purdue has reached No. 1 in college basketball's AP Poll. The Boilermakers defeated three top 11 teams last week in maui and have three of the best victories on the season. in just a few weeks it is possible Purdue could be involved in its first ever No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in Indianapolis against Arizona. If that happens it would be the 44th time in the history of the AP Top 25 that No. 1 played No. 2, and it would be the first time involving Purdue. The last No. 1 vs. No. 2 game was 11/23/2021 as No. 1 Gonzaga beat No. 2 UCLA 83-63 in the Empire Classic.
That is all in the future, however. For now, Purdue is back at No. 1.
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Overall Votes
|
1. Purdue
|
60
|
1,572
|
2. Arizona
|
1
|
1,467
|
3. Marquette
|
|
1,418
|
4. UConn
|
|
1,411
|
5. Kansas
|
1,312
|
6. Houston
|
1,289
|
7. Duke
|
1,194
|
8. Miami (FL)
|
1,031
|
9. Baylor
|
1,030
|
10. Tennessee
|
964
|
11. Gonzaga
|
964
|
12. Kentucky
|
727
|
13. Florida Atlantic
|
664
|
14. Texas A&M
|
646
|
15. Creighton
|
613
|
16. Texas
|
571
|
17. North Carolina
|
576
|
18. Villanova
|
534
|
19. BYU
|
416
|
20. Colorado State
|
330
|
21. Mississippi State
|
309
|
22. James Madison
|
303
|
23. Alabama
|
259
|
24. Illinois
|
134
|
25. Oklahoma
|
120
Others Receiving Votes: Memphis 108, San Diego St. 102, Colorado 70, Ohio St. 67, TCU 66, Michigan St. 57, Auburn 46, UCLA 24, Princeton 14, Arkansas 10, Florida St. 8, Iowa St. 8, Southern Cal 7, Liberty 7, Nevada 6, Clemson 6, Virginia 6, Mississippi 5, Nebraska 4, South Carolina 2, Cincinnati 2, Kansas St 1, Bradley 1.
