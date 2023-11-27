Advertisement
College Basketball Rankings November 27: #1 Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) is defended by Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) during the NCAA men s basketball game, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 83-71.
Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) is defended by Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) during the NCAA men s basketball game, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 83-71. (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
For the third straight season Purdue has reached No. 1 in college basketball's AP Poll. The Boilermakers defeated three top 11 teams last week in maui and have three of the best victories on the season. in just a few weeks it is possible Purdue could be involved in its first ever No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in Indianapolis against Arizona. If that happens it would be the 44th time in the history of the AP Top 25 that No. 1 played No. 2, and it would be the first time involving Purdue. The last No. 1 vs. No. 2 game was 11/23/2021 as No. 1 Gonzaga beat No. 2 UCLA 83-63 in the Empire Classic.

That is all in the future, however. For now, Purdue is back at No. 1.

Ap Poll - November 27
Team First Place Votes Overall Votes

1. Purdue

60

1,572

2. Arizona

1

1,467

3. Marquette


1,418

4. UConn


1,411

5. Kansas

1,312

6. Houston

1,289

7. Duke

1,194

8. Miami (FL)

1,031

9. Baylor

1,030

10. Tennessee

964

11. Gonzaga

964

12. Kentucky

727

13. Florida Atlantic

664

14. Texas A&M

646

15. Creighton

613

16. Texas

571

17. North Carolina

576

18. Villanova

534

19. BYU

416

20. Colorado State

330

21. Mississippi State

309

22. James Madison

303

23. Alabama

259

24. Illinois

134

25. Oklahoma

120
Others Receiving Votes: Memphis 108, San Diego St. 102, Colorado 70, Ohio St. 67, TCU 66, Michigan St. 57, Auburn 46, UCLA 24, Princeton 14, Arkansas 10, Florida St. 8, Iowa St. 8, Southern Cal 7, Liberty 7, Nevada 6, Clemson 6, Virginia 6, Mississippi 5, Nebraska 4, South Carolina 2, Cincinnati 2, Kansas St 1, Bradley 1.


