COMMIT ALERT: Purdue lands 2025 defensive end Mason Alnutt

A busy recruiting weekend in West Lafayette has already paid off for Barry Odom and company as 2025 two-star defensive end Mason Alnutt announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Sunday morning.

Alnutt was one of ten official visitors on campus, along with several other 2025 commits and a pair of transfer linebackers.

Alnutt becomes the fifth 2025 UNLV commit to flip to Purdue since Barry Odom took over as the Boilermakers' head coach less than two weeks ago, joining three-star quarterback Garyt Odom, two-star tight end Jon Grimmett, three-star linebacker Parker Meese, and three-star cornerbacks ViNaz Cobb and Antonio Parker.

The Canisius (New York) defender tallied 121 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks during his career, including 43 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as a senior while helping Canisius to a state championship appearance. At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Alnutt is a seamless fit at defensive end in Mike Scherer's defense, showing great instincts and having a nose for the football. Alnutt has an intriguing blend of strength and speed that made him a game wrecker from his the defensive end post in high school.

Purdue is now up to 13 commits in the 2025 recruiting class and Alnutt becomes the third defensive end in the class, joining Landon Brooks and Rashad Jones.