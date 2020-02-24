Sometimes it’s not always the highest-ranked prospects that fit the best with the program of their choice. In this Commit Fit series, Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell looks at the best fits from the 2020 class to the programs with which they signed. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.



QUARTERBACK

Logan Smothers (Rivals.com)

RUNNING BACK

Jalen Berger (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. Jalen Berger, Wisconsin 2. Reggie Love, Illinois 3. Peny Boone, Maryland 4. Caziah Holmes, Penn State 5. Sevion Morrison, Nebraska Farrell’s take: You can’t go wrong with a New Jersey running back heading to Wisconsin, so Berger is a great fit. Love is a shifty downhill runner for the Illini and Boone is a huge and physical back who will work between the tackles for Maryland. Holmes will continue the running back tradition at Penn State and Morrison is shifty and can do a lot in the Nebraska offense.

TIGHT END

Elijah Yelverton (Rivals.com)

1. Elijah Yelverton, Iowa 2. Theo Johnson, Penn State 3. Cole Dakovich, Wisconsin 4. Tommy Guajardo, Michigan State 5. Matt Hibner, Michigan Farrell’s take: Yelverton is athletic with good hands and could be the next great tight end at Iowa while Johnson is a pure pass-catcher and downfield threat. Dakovich is well-rounded and a great fit for Wisconsin as a blocker and pass-catcher. Guajardo is a sleeper to keep an eye on depending on how the Michigan State offense develops. Hibner will be a fan favorite for Michigan fans as a tough guy to bring down.

WIDE RECEIVER

Julian Fleming (Rivals.com)

1. Julian Fleming, Ohio State 2. Rakim Jarrett, Maryland 3. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Purdue 4. Jonathan Mann, Minnesota 5. Rashawn Williams, Indiana Farrell’s take: Fleming is so smooth with good size that he will excel early in the Ohio State offense. Yaseen is a terrific pass-catcher who gets better the more he’s targeted. Jarrett could be the next great receiver at Maryland and can work outside or from the slot. Mann will put up big numbers in the Gophers' offense. Williams is a huge get for Indiana and could dominate early in the Hoosiers' passing offense.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Trey Wedig (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Cole Brevard (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com)

1. Cole Brevard, Penn State 2. Marquis Black, Nebraska 3. Bryce Austin, Purdue 4. Damarjhe Lewis, Indiana 5. Ali Saad, Minnesota Farrell’s take: Brevard can shoot the gap and stuff the run in the Penn State scheme. Black is a great, athletic grab from Georgia for the Huskers who can chase the passer. Austin and Lewis should be early impact guys at their programs with their size and power. Saad is undersized and may take longer to develop but will be a great fit down the line.

DEFENSIVE END

Deontae Craig

LINEBACKER

Kaden Johnson

1. Kaden Johnson, Wisconsin 2. Cody Simon, Ohio State 3. Curtis Jacobs, Penn State 4. Cornell Wheeler, Michigan 5. Itayvion Brown, Minnesota Farrell’s take: Johnson is a super athletic and smart tackling machine who will be a team leader for Wisconsin. Simon is a big hitter and super physical linebacker who has the athleticism Ohio State fans are used to. Jacobs diagnoses plays quickly and makes the right read, so he will cover a lot of ground for Penn State. Wheeler isn’t the longest linebacker, but he’s a hitter and is surprising in coverage. Brown will make a ton of plays at Minnesota.

DEFENSIVE BACK