THE SITUATION

After an impactful official visit up to Purdue, Collin Sullivan's mind was made up. The three-star wide receiver from Round Rock (Texas) committed to Purdue over longtime leaders Arkansas and Oregon. Sullivan had made a string of visits to both Fayetteville and Eugene dating back to the fall and was hopeful that an in-state school may pull the trigger on an offer during the spring evaluation period. Purdue was able to make a late run for the talented pass-catcher and nab an early commitment out of the Lone Star State.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR PURDUE

One of the top playmaking wide receivers from the state of Texas, Sullivan possesses fantastic speed as a vertical threat downfield and a dangerous pass-catcher in the open field. At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, Sullivan boasts 4.48 speed and a 35.5-inch vertical. That translated to 42 catches for 636 yards and three touchdowns as a junior in 2018, good for a 15 yards-per-reception average. Sullivan has averaged north of 500 yards receiving each of the past three seasons at Round Rock High School. Sullivan is capable of lining up either in the slot or out wide at receiver. His top-end speed creates a mismatch for opposing defensive backs, as does his ability to separate out of his breaks and his track speed downfield. That same speed paired with exceptional footwork and agility makes for a monster in the open field, where his twitch and shiftiness will give would-be tacklers headaches. Sullivan has good hands and is a solid route-runner, but will need to sharpen up both of those areas when he arrives at Purdue. However, the up-tempo, big-play offense that Jeff Brohm runs should allow Sullivan to thrive. It would not be surprising to see Sullivan emerge as a 1,000-yard receiver down the road in this offense.

WHY IT HURTS ARKANSAS, OREGON