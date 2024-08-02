Competition fills special teams room for Purdue football
Perhaps the biggest overhaul of any group on Purdue's roster heading into 2024 is Chris Petrilli's specialists group, which hit the transfer portal and recruiting trail hard to transform the room. With that turnover comes opportunity and competition as fall camp kicks off in West Lafayette.
The most notable position that will see a battle throughout August is the title of Purdue's starting placekicker. The tandem of Ben Freehill and Julio Macias struggled mightily in 2023, going just 8-17 on field goal attempts. The Boilermakers are looking to curb that trend this fall and improve the kicking game, bringing in a pair of new kickers to do so.
Freehill remains with the Boilermakers, but some stiff competition has entered the fold this off-season. True freshman Spencer Porath comes to campus with a rare scholarship for a high school specialist and UCLA transfer RJ Lopez also comes to West Lafayette looking for a bigger opportunity.
The trio has entered crunch time as one looks to solidify themselves as the number one option for Petrilli, with the rookie having the upper hand early.
"All three of them are getting reps. Right now, rolling with Spencer with the ones, but obviously it's a fluid situation. You know, we're in a production business. By the end of camp, we'll look at the numbers and whoever's the best dude is going to get the job," Petrilli said.
Porath is now in the driver's seat to take over as the full-time field goal kicker for the Boilermakers, but he is far from what is typically perceived about specialists. That is one of the main reasons why Petrilli has high hopes for the freshman both this season and beyond.
"The biggest thing is that he's not a typical kicker, from what most people think of as a kicker and a specialist. He is a very competitive young man. He's multi-sport athlete, super dialed into his craft. Does not get bored or bogged down with me wanting to watch more film with him. He's definitely all about his craft. Young, hungry, tough, grimy, local kid that's kicked in this weather that we have up here. I love that whole room, but he's going to be special," Petrilli said.
RJ Lopez could also factor into the equation in the kicking game, while potentially having a role as a kickoff specialist as well. Lopez was 6-11 last year on field goal attempts (two of which were blocked), with a long of 47 yards. He also served as the main kickoff specialist for the Bruins, having seven touchbacks on 15 kickoffs.
Freehill began 2023 as the starter for the Boilermakers before struggles and a scary blood clot issue forced him out of the lineup for over a month. Upon his return in late October, Petrilli was encouraged by what he saw, but even at full health, the Purdue special teams coordinator isn't ready to just hand over the staring job.
"Every year is new. Everybody's up. Competition brings excellence and so that's what we're going to have every single day in there," Petrilli said.
Along with placekicker, Purdue could have a new punter for the first time since Jack Ansell's first season in 2021, after the multi-year starter left the program this off-season. Returning sophomore Bennett Boehnlein and Mississippi State transfer Keelan Crimmins are set to battle for that title this fall.
Crimmins, an Australian import, was complimented by Petrilli not only for his skillset, but his work ethic since arriving to West Lafayette this summer.
"He's a super serious dude. Cares about his training. Ro loves him in the weight room. That should say something about him. He's got a lot of clubs in his bag with that kick of his and he's self motivated," Petrilli said. "He matches my intensity, matches my attention to detail. Good leader in the room, just a great kid."
Long snapper is another role that will be taken over by new hands in 2024, with Nick Taylor and Daniel Hawthorne both exiting the program this off-season. In a rare move, the Boilermakers brought in a pair of transfers at the position, Nick Levy (William & Mary) and Claude Strnad (Illinois State) to anchor the group.
Levy was an All-American at the FCS level, which could pave the way for him to earn the starting job from day one, but Petrilli is eager to watch the competition unfold this fall. Levy was a guy that was made a priority in the portal by Petrilli, who spoke glowingly of him on Friday.
"Great set of skills, hyper attention to detail, violent loves the action, loves his teammates. Just an enthusiastic little dude and like if you're playing snapper and you got that mentality, you're gonna fit in just fine here with me," Petrilli said.
Strnad also comes from the portal, but took a different route to West Lafayette. He earned his spot on the roster at Purdue's specialist camp this summer.
"I keep saying it, our specialist camp is not a doggone fundraiser. It's not a money maker for us. We do good, we have a lot of kids that come to it, but we're there to pull talent out of it. I know the guy that Claude snaps for privately. I've had one of his snappers at a different school, so I know the background that he comes from. He's just kind of a quiet, blue collar kid. Did well at camp. He's done well here," Petrilli said.
The final piece of the special teams puzzle, and an intriguing one at that, is to be determined. Petrilli was not willing to name his top returners at this point in camp, but shared that Purdue is looking at anyone, between freshmen and sixth-year seniors to serve in that role.
Despite all of the competition at all four of the main special teams positions, there is a sense of camaraderie amongst the Boilermaker specialists. That cohesion begins with the coordinator, who has made it a point of emphasis to invite his players into his home and spend time with them off the field.
"This game is hard, and it should be. That's what makes it so so beautiful and so awesome. But you better have a relationship with your guys, especially if you're going to coach. I coach my guys super hard, so I better, through my actions off the field, get permission to coach them that way," Petrilli said. "It is just as important for me count the reps and coach them up in individual, to to have them over man, have some fellowship."