Perhaps the biggest overhaul of any group on Purdue's roster heading into 2024 is Chris Petrilli's specialists group, which hit the transfer portal and recruiting trail hard to transform the room. With that turnover comes opportunity and competition as fall camp kicks off in West Lafayette.

The most notable position that will see a battle throughout August is the title of Purdue's starting placekicker. The tandem of Ben Freehill and Julio Macias struggled mightily in 2023, going just 8-17 on field goal attempts. The Boilermakers are looking to curb that trend this fall and improve the kicking game, bringing in a pair of new kickers to do so.

Freehill remains with the Boilermakers, but some stiff competition has entered the fold this off-season. True freshman Spencer Porath comes to campus with a rare scholarship for a high school specialist and UCLA transfer RJ Lopez also comes to West Lafayette looking for a bigger opportunity.

The trio has entered crunch time as one looks to solidify themselves as the number one option for Petrilli, with the rookie having the upper hand early.

"All three of them are getting reps. Right now, rolling with Spencer with the ones, but obviously it's a fluid situation. You know, we're in a production business. By the end of camp, we'll look at the numbers and whoever's the best dude is going to get the job," Petrilli said.

Porath is now in the driver's seat to take over as the full-time field goal kicker for the Boilermakers, but he is far from what is typically perceived about specialists. That is one of the main reasons why Petrilli has high hopes for the freshman both this season and beyond.

"The biggest thing is that he's not a typical kicker, from what most people think of as a kicker and a specialist. He is a very competitive young man. He's multi-sport athlete, super dialed into his craft. Does not get bored or bogged down with me wanting to watch more film with him. He's definitely all about his craft. Young, hungry, tough, grimy, local kid that's kicked in this weather that we have up here. I love that whole room, but he's going to be special," Petrilli said.

RJ Lopez could also factor into the equation in the kicking game, while potentially having a role as a kickoff specialist as well. Lopez was 6-11 last year on field goal attempts (two of which were blocked), with a long of 47 yards. He also served as the main kickoff specialist for the Bruins, having seven touchbacks on 15 kickoffs.

Freehill began 2023 as the starter for the Boilermakers before struggles and a scary blood clot issue forced him out of the lineup for over a month. Upon his return in late October, Petrilli was encouraged by what he saw, but even at full health, the Purdue special teams coordinator isn't ready to just hand over the staring job.

"Every year is new. Everybody's up. Competition brings excellence and so that's what we're going to have every single day in there," Petrilli said.