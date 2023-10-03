Consistency unlocks success for Purdue offense, but a tougher task awaits
Purdue decided to shake things up on the heels of a 1-3 start to the season heading into last week's matchup with Illinois, which included moving offensive coordinator Graham Harrell from the sidelines to the box, where he has been for a large portion of his coaching career.
Harrell said the reasoning behind the switch was simple. It's just easier to see the field.
"It's just easier to see---I like being down on the sidelines because I can talk to the quarterback but I like being up top because it's like playing a video game or something up there. You know what I mean? It's just, it's like watching tape. That's kind of the angle you have and it's just easier to see everything," Harrell said.
It worked for the Purdue offense, who produced a season-high 38 points in the lopsided victory over Illinois. It was the best showing for the group to date, who eclipsed 400 yards of offense for the third time this season.
Harrell's unit has showed promise throughout the year, but hadn't been able to show enough consistency to have sustained success. That was the key that unlocked the offense according to the Boilermakers' offensive coordinator.
"I think for the most part we just played a little more consistently," Harrell said. "That was a good team win. We need more of it and and more than anything, like I said, I just think we just played at a much more consistent level for an entire game, instead of just in spurts. If we can continue to do that, we'll continue to give ourselves a chance to be successful."
Purdue also limited miscues in the win, for the most part. After seven turnovers in the previous two games, the Boilermakers coughed it up one time against the Illini, which came on a fumble from Devin Mockobee. As a team, the Boilermakers committed just three penalties on the night, which was a far cry from the 70+ yards per game they had been flagged for previously.
Harrell was also encouraged by how the Boilermakers' offense and defense were finally on the same page at the same time this season. Kevin Kane's unit gave up 19 points, but put Hudson Card and the offense in favorable spots on multiple occasions, which the group took advantage of.
"We kind of fed off each other. I thought it was the first time all year we kind of play complement football. They get a big fourth down stop, we'd go score," Harrell said. "When we got the momentum, we really capitalized on it."
The ground attack of Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Mockobee and Dylan Downing continued to thrive for Harrell and the Boilermakers. The trio combined for 209 yards and three scores after picking up some momentum in the loss to Wisconsin a week prior.
Echoing the sentiments of head coach Ryan Walters on Monday afternoon, Harrell believes a lot of credit should go to Purdue's offensive line, who has come together after some early season struggles.
"I think the offensive line did a heck of a job the other night. By the end of it they were leaning on them and everybody know we're gonna run it we were still getting movement. So that was great to see. So they deserve a lot of credit for it," Harrell said.
Harrell has been steadfast about getting his playmakers the ball in any way possible, which was clear with the 39 carries from Tracy Jr., Mockobee and Downing that helped pave the way for a successful night at the office.
"The beauty of what we can do offensively is we can run anything we need to run to get to get our playmakers touches and that's kind of what we tried to do," Harrell said.
It hasn't been the Mike Leach Air Raid attack in West Lafayette as Harrell has taken full advantage of the talent Purdue possesses out of the backfield, but Hudson Card still found some of those playmakers that Harrell referenced through the air.
In particular, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Deion Burks put together his second straight game with 5+ receptions and over 70 yards. The speedy pass catcher also scored on a jet sweep in the third quarter which essentially closed the door on any potential comeback attempt out of the Illini.
Fifth-year tight end Garrett Miller also reached the end zone for the first time since November 2020 with a 28 yard touchdown reception from Card. Coming off an ACL injury, Miller has been working his way back to full speed and we saw a glimpse into why Purdue has been excited for his return. The athletic tight end could be in line for an even bigger role with Max Klare's status still uncertain.
Purdue will look to make it back-to-back outings with stellar offensive performances this week, but are in for a tough test during a trip to Iowa City. Graham Harrell was very complimentary of the Iowa defense, which has been among the top in the Big Ten and the country for over two decades under head coach Kirk Ferentz.
"They've done the same thing for a long time, so they're really good at it. I think that they play hard the way they're supposed to. I think that as a team they kind of lean on the defense and so it'll be a great challenge for us, but we expect to go play well," Harrell said of the Hawkeyes. "So we gotta match the intensity and go execute what we do."
Allowing just 16.8 points per game, the Hawkeyes are sixth in the Big Ten and tied for 27th in the country in scoring defense. Iowa isn't going to jump out at you on tape, but Deion Burks says it's one of the top units in the conference as a result of the discipline they play with.
"What makes those guys so good is that they're always doing their job. They don't do nothing like really spectacular on film, but they're just always in the right place," Burks said. "Disciplined defense---they're a great team. I would say they've got chemistry with each other. Honestly, they try to win games off defense."
Burks and company will have to be weary of star defensive back Cooper DeJean, who has cemented himself as one of the top defensive backs in the country over the last two years. Harrell complimented the leader of the Iowa defense, but shared that the Boilermakers can't go into Iowa City afraid of the Preseason Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
"In the game of football, if you go there and hesitate in any way because of anyone you're not gonna have success. So, that's kinda the way we approach any defense or any individual player is like, this is who they are. This is how they play. Respect them, but go out there and play our style of football," Harrell said.
Ferentz also deploys a pair of elite linebacker who will give the Boilermakers problems, Jay Higgins and Nick Jackson. The duo has already combined for 108 total tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss in just five games to start the season.
It will be a must-see matchup between those Hawkeye linebackers and Purdue's running backs. Luckily for the Boilermakers, one of those backs already has some experience going up against the stout Iowa defense. Tyrone Tracy Jr. makes his return to Kinnick Stadium, where he played for four years before transferring to Purdue ahead of last season.
"He's seen this defense quite a bit. He has played against it. He's been a really consistent player for us all year and I'm sure he'll be excited to get back there and hopefully continue to play at a high level," Harrell said of the running back.
Deion Burks said he expects the Purdue defense to have success against a sputtering Iowa offense, who is last in the Big Ten in total offense, but him and the Purdue offense will need to hold up their end of the bargain and put up points against the Hawkeyes.
"Our defense, we're definitely gonna stop their offense, but just coming [in], it's got to be our job on offense too, to score some points."
Purdue finally got back on track and added some confidence against Illinois last week, but will now face stiffer competition as it looks to start a winning streak under Ryan Walters.