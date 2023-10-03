Purdue decided to shake things up on the heels of a 1-3 start to the season heading into last week's matchup with Illinois, which included moving offensive coordinator Graham Harrell from the sidelines to the box, where he has been for a large portion of his coaching career.

Harrell said the reasoning behind the switch was simple. It's just easier to see the field.

"It's just easier to see---I like being down on the sidelines because I can talk to the quarterback but I like being up top because it's like playing a video game or something up there. You know what I mean? It's just, it's like watching tape. That's kind of the angle you have and it's just easier to see everything," Harrell said.

It worked for the Purdue offense, who produced a season-high 38 points in the lopsided victory over Illinois. It was the best showing for the group to date, who eclipsed 400 yards of offense for the third time this season.

Harrell's unit has showed promise throughout the year, but hadn't been able to show enough consistency to have sustained success. That was the key that unlocked the offense according to the Boilermakers' offensive coordinator.

"I think for the most part we just played a little more consistently," Harrell said. "That was a good team win. We need more of it and and more than anything, like I said, I just think we just played at a much more consistent level for an entire game, instead of just in spurts. If we can continue to do that, we'll continue to give ourselves a chance to be successful."

Purdue also limited miscues in the win, for the most part. After seven turnovers in the previous two games, the Boilermakers coughed it up one time against the Illini, which came on a fumble from Devin Mockobee. As a team, the Boilermakers committed just three penalties on the night, which was a far cry from the 70+ yards per game they had been flagged for previously.

Harrell was also encouraged by how the Boilermakers' offense and defense were finally on the same page at the same time this season. Kevin Kane's unit gave up 19 points, but put Hudson Card and the offense in favorable spots on multiple occasions, which the group took advantage of.

"We kind of fed off each other. I thought it was the first time all year we kind of play complement football. They get a big fourth down stop, we'd go score," Harrell said. "When we got the momentum, we really capitalized on it."

The ground attack of Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Mockobee and Dylan Downing continued to thrive for Harrell and the Boilermakers. The trio combined for 209 yards and three scores after picking up some momentum in the loss to Wisconsin a week prior.

Echoing the sentiments of head coach Ryan Walters on Monday afternoon, Harrell believes a lot of credit should go to Purdue's offensive line, who has come together after some early season struggles.

"I think the offensive line did a heck of a job the other night. By the end of it they were leaning on them and everybody know we're gonna run it we were still getting movement. So that was great to see. So they deserve a lot of credit for it," Harrell said.

Harrell has been steadfast about getting his playmakers the ball in any way possible, which was clear with the 39 carries from Tracy Jr., Mockobee and Downing that helped pave the way for a successful night at the office.

"The beauty of what we can do offensively is we can run anything we need to run to get to get our playmakers touches and that's kind of what we tried to do," Harrell said.

It hasn't been the Mike Leach Air Raid attack in West Lafayette as Harrell has taken full advantage of the talent Purdue possesses out of the backfield, but Hudson Card still found some of those playmakers that Harrell referenced through the air.

In particular, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Deion Burks put together his second straight game with 5+ receptions and over 70 yards. The speedy pass catcher also scored on a jet sweep in the third quarter which essentially closed the door on any potential comeback attempt out of the Illini.

Fifth-year tight end Garrett Miller also reached the end zone for the first time since November 2020 with a 28 yard touchdown reception from Card. Coming off an ACL injury, Miller has been working his way back to full speed and we saw a glimpse into why Purdue has been excited for his return. The athletic tight end could be in line for an even bigger role with Max Klare's status still uncertain.