Purdue junior linebacker Cornel Jones announced today on Twitter that he is leaving the program.

"I have to do what is best for the future," Jones told GoldandBlack.com. "It was my decision.

"There are just a lot of things going on with the staff. I will let them sort it out and figure out what they want to do."

The 6-2, 235-pound Jones--a Miami native--isn't sure where he will land.

"Somewhere in the south, for sure," said Jones.

The departure of Nick Holt made an impact on Jones, who had an affinity for the fiery defensive coordinator.

"Losing him was another key factor (that played into Jones leaving)," he said.

Jones says he was surprised that Holt left.

"It caught me by surprise because I didn't think he would leave," said Jones. "It came as a shock to the linebacker room and everyone in it."

Counting Jones, Purdue now has what is believed to be nine players in the transfer portal:

TE Darius Pittman, Jr.

WR Noah Ellison, So.

CB Tyler Hamilton, So.

G/DT Alex Criddle, Sr.

WR Jordan Bonner, RSFr.

LB Ja’Qurius Smith, RSFr.

DL Giovanni Reviere. So.

CB Byron Perkins, RSFr.



The Miami native had a knack for making plays, but he sometimes lacked discipline. Jones figured to be a key player on Purdue's defense in 2020 for a linebacking unit that already lacked personnel even with him on the roster.

Now, Jones' departure makes adding even more veteran talent at linebacker this offseason a priority for a unit that saw Ben Holt graduate.

The Boilermakers top remaining linebackers on the roster are junior Jaylan Alexander, senior Semisi Fakasiieiki and redshirt freshman Khali Saunders. Purdue signed JC linebacker DaMarcus Mitchell on Wednesday.



Jones arrived as part of Jeff Brohm's first recruiting class in 2017, playing in eight games on special teams that year. Jones started 12 games in 2018, making 69 total tackles, 43 solo, including a team-high 12.5 for loss with 3.5 sacks. Last season, he was limited to six games with a rib injury. Jones made 25 tackles with three TFLs.

"I really appreciated my three years here," said Jones. "Academically, I have learned a lot. And I want to thank the staff for the opportunity and molding me to be a better man. I want them to have success in the future."