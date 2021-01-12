GoldandBlack - Cornerback Geovonte' Howard staying at Purdue, it appears

Cornerback Geovonte' Howard staying at Purdue, it appears
Cornerback Geovonte' Howard won't be transferring from Purdue after all, he announced on Tuesday.
The senior-to-be defensive back had entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal weeks ago, but tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that he will "not be transferring."
Howard played sparingly for Purdue as a junior after arriving in the summer from junior college.
