Cornerback Kyndrich Breedlove withdraws from portal, returning to Purdue

Purdue is receiving some good news during the holiday season as cornerback Kyndrich Breedlove is set to stay to West Lafayette after having entered the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this month. Boiler Upload can confirm the move initially reported by On3's Pete Nakos.

The former Colorado and Ole Miss defensive back transferred to Purdue last off-season, following cornerbacks coach Sam Carter to West Lafayette and was a steady contributor. Breedlove was Purdue's most consistent cornerback in 2024, his first season with the Boilermakers, having a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 66.5, which was the best of any cornerback that played more than four games.

He started the first six games of the season as Purdue's slot cornerback before moving outside after the departure of Markevious Brown and injury to Nyland Green, for the last six games of the season. His play improved as the year progressed as well, tallying 40 total tackles, three interceptions and four passes defended this season.

The return is key for a Purdue secondary lacking experience, especially at the cornerback position, with Nyland Green, Tarrion Grant, Derrick Rogers Jr., and Botros Alisandro all entering the portal as well.

Breedlove joins wide receivers Tra'Mar Harris and Arhmad Branch, long snapper Nick Levy and defensive back Stu Smith as Boilermakers to enter the portal before returning to the program heading into 2025.