Could any injured players be ready for bowl game?

Purdue has had a raft of players out for most--if not all--of the 2021 season dealing with injury. Could any of them finally see the field with the season extended another month with a bowl trip?

"I think like a (sophomore defensive end) Dontay Hunter is somebody who is back healthy," said Brohm. "I don't think Semisi (Fakasiieiki) will be ready. (Junior cornerback Cory) Trice will not be ready.

"(Sophomore defensive end Sulaiman) Kpaka will not be ready, (redshirt freshman receiver) Abdur (Rahmaan Yaseen) will not be ready or (sophomore receiver) Mershawn Rice will not be ready. But there'll be a handful of guys that the rest will be beneficial to."

Another player who has been out is sophomore safety Antonio Stevens, who suffered a gruesome knee injury vs. Nebraska last December.

"Antonio is close to about as ready as he can get," said Brohm. "He had a serious injury where I think we just got to give him some more time mentally to get over it and feel comfortable. And I think at some point, he will be ready to get into action, whether it's this year or maybe just one more year, just to get him feeling uncomfortable, that's probably more likely what will happen."