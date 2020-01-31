Purdue isn't really a young team, per se, but has experienced some of the typical symptoms of youth this season, one of them being its difficulties on the road.

Evan Boudreaux and Jahaad Proctor came to Purdue as transfers in large part to play in NCAA Tournaments. For that to happen this season, the Boilermakers have work to do, and much of it will have to be done away from home.

It's the sort of situation where teams would like to be able to fall back on senior leadership, and that's where things aren't typical for Purdue.

Granted, it's sort of college basketball nowadays for recruiting classes to look very different leaving a program than they did when entering a program, but Purdue's seniors are both the non-traditional sort; of them, only Tommy Luce will finish his career where he began it. Boudreaux arrived last season as a two-year graduate transfer from Dartmouth and Proctor followed a year later to play out his final season at his third school, High Point being his prior stop.

For both, their careers at Purdue have been anything but straight lines. Boudreaux's experience has run the gamut, from playing one position, then another, from barely playing at times to starting and carrying max minutes at others, 32 of them just two games ago.

Same for Proctor, a Day 1 starter this season and Purdue's leading scorer for half the season, before a midseason slump sent him to a reserve role, dwindling minutes and a good deal of soul-searching.

For both, however, that line that hasn't been straight is ticking upward just as their NCAA Tournament ambitions hang in the balance.

Purdue has work to do, but indicators lately suggest that Purdue's non-traditional two-man senior class can be part of the solution.

After the Boilermakers' loss in Mackey Arena to Illinois — a damaging loss for a team whose road difficulties suggested a need to make par at home — Boudreaux, by every account, practiced better, and harder, than anyone else who's playing this season. He was rewarded with a start, then dominated Wisconsin, playing the best game of his Purdue career to date.

Now, Boudreaux, Purdue's foremost grinder, figures to loom large from here on out.

"For me moving forward, I think that has to continue to be my role, to make sure we don't fall into those lulls from an energy standpoint," Boudreaux said Friday, before Purdue left for Saturday's game at last-place Northwestern. "When we play with energy and some fire, I think we're a really tough team to beat. That's going to be really important moving forward."

That must be Purdue's foremost emphasis considering that to date, it's been Purdue's foremost flaw. There's no telling what sort of position Purdue would be in if it started games at Nebraska, Illinois, Michigan, Maryland and Rutgers better.

"We need to come out at the start of games, the start of halves and be the more aggressive, tougher team," Boudreaux said. "If I can provide that, I think it'll really help.

"At the end of the day, one guy not bringing energy can really bring everyone down. Not that that's necessarily been the case, but we need to lock in on that aspect, because shots aren't (always) going to fall and we're going to make mistakes, but there's no reason we can't box out every time, make the energy plays, get the loose balls and things like that."

