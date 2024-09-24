Could turnovers be key for Purdue against Nebraska?

Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, right, shakes hands with Oregon State coach Trent Bray after a 38-21 loss Saturday. Walters said he's "disappointed but hopeful." (Photo by Craig Strobeck / Imagn Images)

If you want to talk about statistical decline from last year on Purdue's football team, you'll be talking a while. Purdue's defense is allowing more than twice the rushing yards it gave up through three games in 2023. Quarterback Hudson Card is averaging close to half his passing yardage from that timeframe, when he threw for 371 yards in the season opener against Fresno State and followed it up with 275 against Virginia Tech. He's followed up a near-perfect opening game in 2024 with two duds. But if you ask head coach Ryan Walters and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane what they've noticed most amid a 1-2 round of non-conference play, they might say it's the turnovers. Purdue's forced 0 so far. "I'm well aware," Walters said Monday.

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

The only field-flips the Boilers' defense has provided have been 4th down stops like the one it forced against Oregon State Saturday when the Beavers, either dumb or brave, went for it from their own 28-yard line on the first drive of the game. Purdue inside linebacker Kydran Jenkins generated pressure, and Beaver passer Gevani McCoy threw an incompletion on 4th-and-1. Purdue ran four times with Devin Mockobee on the subsequent drive, the first two carries going for 17 yards and the next two netting 0 and a fumble. "We gotta get points there," offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. "You can't ever put the ball on the ground, especially in the red zone. You know, we're talking about making the most of opportunities we get, we can't make mistakes that cost you football games." Purdue turned the ball over on its next drive, too, this time in a sequence that could have been scripted in a Three Stooges film. On first down, Card dropped back and flipped his hips toward the sideline to throw a screen pass to running back Reggie Love. The ball was tipped, though, and bounced off Love's leg, straight into the defender's mitts and returned for a touchdown.



