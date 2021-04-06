GoldandBlack - RB Da'Joun Hewitt is in the transfer portal

2019 3-star RB Da'joun Hewitt has entered the transfer portal after redshirting as a true freshman (played in four games) and playing in two games in 2020 at Purdue @rivalsmike @TomDienhart1 @GoldandBlackcom https://t.co/34Cy4MUPZt

Purdue sophomore running back Da'Joun Hewitt is in the NCAA transfer portal.

Hewitt was part of Purdue's 2019 recruiting class. The Nashville native redshirted that season and played sparingly in his two years in West Lafayette. He played in four games in 2019, running six times for nine yards and catching a pass. Hewitt played in just two games last year, opting out late in the season.

Fellow running back Tirek Murphy, a true freshman, transferred earlier this offseason.



Purdue still has senior Zander Horvath, junior King Doerue and UNLV transfer Dylan Downing at running back for 2021. Freshman Ja'Quez Cross will arrive this summer. The staff also is recruiting Vanderbilt running back Keyon Henry-Brooks in the portal.

