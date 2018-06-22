Dakota Mathias scooped up quickly by Cavs
After going undrafted Thursday night, Dakota Mathias wasn't a free agent very long.
The former Boilermaker guard and Elida, Ohio, native told GoldandBlack.com early Friday morning that he's signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers for its summer league team and for a coveted Exhibit 10 training camp deal.
Exhibit 10 is explained below, via CBAHQ.com.
