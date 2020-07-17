GoldandBlack - Dakota Mathias still working toward his NBA shot

After earning opportunities with three NBA franchises following his standout career at Purdue, Dakota Mathias hopes he's now positioned himself for his best chance yet.

While the pandemic has thrown the former Boilermaker a considerable curveball, it did nothing to undo the excellent season he was enjoying for the G-League's Dallas Legends — based in Frisco, Texas — prior to the season's abrupt closure.

"Going into it, I was a little hesitant," Mathias said of his first season in the NBA's developmental league. "It doesn't have a great reputation, from the past. But it was a great year and I think now the G-league is a lot better than people give it credit for. The talent is just getting better and better. The travel is not nearly as bad as people say, things like that. The fans are great. Especially where we were in Frisco. We had sellouts every game, so it was very good.

"The game is very fast, high scoring. And I think, for me, we ran a good system with a lot of shooters coming off screens, a lot of movement, a lot of ball movement. Things like that. It really helped me and I was pleased."

Through 42 games for the Legends, Mathias averaged a little more than 18 points and shot just under 40 percent from three-point range, building on what he'd considered a strong training camp showing with the Dallas Mavericks prior.

"I kind of showed what I could do at that level that that was kind of my goal," Mathias said. "To be able to do a variety of things and just hopefully make that next step. I definitely think I'm on the right path."

But not a linear one, thanks to COVID-19, which cut short the season.

Continue reading below