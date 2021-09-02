You see the emotion on DaMarcus Mitchell’s face when he speaks about his dad. It's a special bond between father and son. And it's a relationship that fuels Mitchell.



“He didn't get a chance to go to college," said Mitchell. "My dad was a hell of a football player. He was All-American, really all-everything coming out of (Thibodaux, La.) high school. So, I feel that if my dad had the opportunity coming up, he would be somewhere big. I just want to continue to follow his footsteps.”