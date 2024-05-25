2024 Purdue signee and incoming freshman center Daniel Jacobsen has gotten off to a strong start in Colorado Springs as he looks to secure a spot on the USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team roster in the FIBA U18 Men's AmeriCup.

On Saturday, Jacobsen was named one of the 18 finalists for the 12-man roster that is headed for Bueno Aires and is set to begin play on June 3rd. Accompanying the future Boilermaker big man as fellow finalists in the post are Malachi Moreno (uncommitted 2025), Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois), Patrick Ngongba II (Duke), Jayden Quaintance (Arizona State), and Caleb Wilson (uncommitted 2025).

The team's coaching staff of Tommy Lloyd (head coach) and assistant coaches Micah Shrewsberry and Grant McCasland are now tasked with cutting the group down to 12 before departing for the tournament on May 31st. Purdue head coach Matt Painter is a part of the group of advisors also in attendance. Jon Scheyer, Josh Schertz, Mark Fox, Jamie Dixon, and other collegiate head coaches are also partaking in the training camp in a coaching or advisory capacity.