Twenty-five percent capacity in Ross-Ade Stadium. No fans in Mackey Arena. That's the possible outlook for Purdue in 2020-21, according to school president Mitch Daniels.

Daniels testified today as a witness before the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on how to safely reopen college campuses in the fall. He was joined by Brown University president Christian Paxson, Lane College President Logan Hampton and Executive Director American Public Health Association Dr. Georges Benjamin. A number of topics were discussed, with attendance at athletic events among them.

“We are not looking at going beyond one-fourth of the capacity of our 57,000-seat stadium right now,” said Daniels. “This has been mapped out just as we have mapped out class rooms and dorm rooms to measure distance and exceed the requirements.”

As for fans being in Mackey Arena for games this coming season.

“We know that outdoors is very different,” Daniels said. “It’s very hard to spread this outdoors but we still are going to take an abundance of caution approach. I cannot tell you about indoor sports. Right now, I don’t think I see a way that we can proceed on anything like the basis we all have been familiar with.”

Watch the entire hearing here.

