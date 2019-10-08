Data Driven: A look at Maryland
Each week during Purdue football season, GoldandBlack.com will take a look at the Boilermakers' upcoming opponent through Pro Football Focus' analytics and data, to assess strengths and weaknesses, tendencies and whatever else may come to light.
For a look at Maryland and its results during a 3-2 start, click here.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.