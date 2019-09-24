News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-24 12:47:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Data Driven: A look at Minnesota

Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan and his receivers are some of the Gophers' best players thus far this season.
Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan and his receivers are some of the Gophers' best players thus far this season. (USA Today Sports)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Each week during Purdue football season, GoldandBlack.com will take a look at the Boilermakers' upcoming opponent through Pro Football Focus' analytics and data, to assess strengths and weaknesses, tendencies and whatever else may come to light.

For a look at Minnesota through its three narrow wins to open the season, click here.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}