News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-01 08:31:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Data Driven: A look at Penn State

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Each week during Purdue football season, GoldandBlack.com will take a look at the Boilermakers' upcoming opponent through Pro Football Focus' analytics and data, to assess strengths and weaknesses, tendencies and whatever else may come to light.

For a look at Penn State, click here.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}