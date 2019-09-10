News More News
Data Driven: A look at TCU

Freshman Max Duggan is one of at least two quarterbacks Purdue will likely see vs. TCU. (USA Today Sports)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Each week during Purdue football season, GoldandBlack.com will take a look at the Boilermakers' upcoming opponent through Pro Football Focus' analytics and data, to assess strengths and weaknesses, tendencies and whatever else may come to light.

For a look at TCU and its results from its season-opening rout of Pine Bluff, as well as last season, click here.

