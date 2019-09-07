News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-07 21:10:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Data Driven: Purdue's win over Vanderbilt

Derrick Barnes was credited with more than a half dozen quarterback hurries vs. Vanderbilt.
Derrick Barnes was credited with more than a half dozen quarterback hurries vs. Vanderbilt. (AP)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Each week during Purdue football season, GoldandBlack.com will take a look back at the Boilermakers' result using Pro Football Focus' advanced analytics and statistical data.

In this edition:

• Quarterback pressures for Purdue

• Run-blocking struggles for the Boilermaker front

• The Elijah Sindelar-to-Rondale Moore connection

For the complete breakdown of Purdue's win over Vanderbilt, click here

