 GoldandBlack - Data Driven: Purdue through five games
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-05 23:38:34 -0500') }} football

Data Driven: Purdue through five games

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

As Purdue heads into its weekend off following a 3-2 start to the season, we take a look at the Boilermakers' first five games through Pro Football Focus data and analytics.


PURDUE OFFENSE

• Among players who have played more than a hundred snaps this season, Purdue's five-highest-graded offensive players ...

1. David Bell

2. Aidan O'Connell

3. Payne Durham

4. Greg Long

5. King Doerue

(Notable: Three of those players have already missed games due to injury or illness this season.)

• Center Gus Hartwig has taken 368 snaps this season, the most of any player on the team by a mile.

