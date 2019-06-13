Few players in Purdue's 2019 recruiting class are bigger than Dave Monnot. And he hails from one of the top programs in Illinois in Joliet Catholic, which is the alma mater of former Boilermaker great Mike Alstott. Monnot helped lead the Hilltoppers to the 2018 Illinois Class 5A title despite losing four games in the regular season to cap a 10-4 season. It was Joliet Catholic's 14th state title. GoldandBlack.com caught up with Monnot for an Entrance Interview.