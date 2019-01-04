More: Purdue commitments and signees

The wait is over for Purdue and all of David Bell's many other suitors, as the Rivals.com four-star wide receiver's recruitment comes to an end today.

The top-100 prospect from Warren Central is due to announce his choice within the first hour of today's All-American Bowl in San Antonio. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on NBC. Purdue signees George Karlaftis and Kyle Bilodeau are also playing in the game.

Bell narrowed his list to Purdue, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State and Penn State long ago, but officially visited only Penn State, Purdue and Indiana.

The Boilermakers — already having signed a top-25-caliber class during the early signing period — have long been considered the favorite.

Bell would join a class of wide receivers unparalleled in school history.

Purdue has already signed two other Rivals.com four-star prospects at receiver in Milton Wright and Mershawn Rice, as well as highly recruited T.J. Sheffield.

GoldandBlack.com will have full coverage, analysis and a video interview from San Antonio should Bell wind up announcing for the Boilermakers.