David Bell, Cam Allen named Big Ten Players of the Week

Following an historic performance in Purdue's 24-7 upset win at No. 2 Iowa, receiver David Bell has been named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. And Purdue safety Cam Allen has been named the league's Defensive Player of the Week.

Bell caught 11 passes for 240 yards and a TD vs. Iowa. The 240 yards were the second most in a game in Purdue history and were a Kinnick Stadium record. Bell's average of 135.8 yards receiving leads the Big Ten. He has made 38 receptions for 679 yards and four TDs in 2021.

Allen made two interceptions and notched four tackles vs. Iowa, helping hold the Hawkeyes to seven points and just 271 yards. Allen has three interceptions on the season and is third on the team with 28 tackles.

This is the first time in 2021 that Purdue has had a player honored with a weekly award.



The last time Purdue won both awards in one week was 2018, David Blough and Markus Bailey were honored after the win vs. No. 2 Ohio State.

With the win, Bell, Allen and the Boilermakers (4-2 overall; 2-1 Big Ten) moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2007, earning a No. 25 ranking. Purdue welcomes Wisconsin to Ross-Ade Stadium this Saturday.