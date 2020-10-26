GoldandBlack - David Bell named co-Big Ten offensive player of the week

Purdue sophomore receiver David Bell is Iowa's worst nightmare.

The 6-2, 205-pound Indianapolis native made 13 catches for 121 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in the Boilermakers' 24-20 win vs. Iowa on Saturday. His 6-yard TD grab with 2:15 left in the game proved to be the winning score.

That's why Bell was named co-Big Ten offensive player of the week. Bell shared the honor with Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz.



In two career games vs. the Hawkeyes, Bell has made 26 receptions for 318 yards and four touchdowns.

Bell enjoyed a spectacular debut in 2019, when he tied for the Big Ten lead with 86 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, first-team Associated Press Freshman All-American, honorable mention All-Big Ten and Big Ten Freshman on the Week a school-record-tying four times.

Purdue (1-0) plays at Illinois (0-1) on Saturday.

