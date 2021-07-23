David Bell's role should expand even further this season

INDIANAPOLIS — Through his first two seasons at Purdue, David Bell's established himself as one of the finest wide receivers in college football, a productive, dynamic and clutch player who'll be a sought-after NFL prospect in time.

Now, Purdue needs more.

Though the Boilermakers are beyond accustomed to playing without Rondale Moore, given all the games he missed the past two seasons, Moore's ascension to the Arizona Cardinals makes Bell the clear centerpiece of Jeff Brohm's offense. Whereas Moore was that player before, Bell now becomes that presence Purdue works to get the ball to as often as possible, and defenses pay particular attention to on their scouting reports.

"I think a lot of teams are going to have their attention on me, but we have a ton of guys that you haven't seen play until this year that are going to be names to be reckoned with," Bell said Friday at Big Ten media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. "After the first few games, people are going to realize, 'We can't just double-team No. 3.'"

Bell listed off T.J. Sheffield and Mershawn Rice and newcomer Broc Thompson as some of the receivers who he thinks might command respect this season, while Purdue also returns veterans Milton Wright, Jackson Anthrop and others.

But there's no question that it's Bell, the 2020 first-team All-Big Ten pick, who'll wield the most influence for Purdue this season.

To best leverage its greatest offensive asset, Purdue will ask more of Bell. Maybe not necessarily more, but something different at least. During Moore's years at Purdue, his roles within the offense were many, from ball-carrier to over-the-top threat, from outside receiver to slot receiver.

Bell is a very different player than Moore, but the same concepts will apply. Purdue will line Bell up at different spots at times and devise an assortment of means to get him touches.

"I've done it in high school," said Bell, primarily an outside receiver to this point in his career. "I played on the outside and I played in the slot. I know it's more complicated in college, but I'm up for the task. Any challenge or any obstacle Coach Brohm throws my way, I'm up for."

To be ready for that challenge, Bell focused this off-season first on getting healthy. Purdue essentially gave him the spring off for that reason. He's battled a series of injuries in high school and college alike, but says today he's full strength. Brohm said he believes Bell is "as healthy as he's ever been."

Meanwhile, Brohm says, an outstanding college player has concentrated on becoming even better.

He's focused in particular on gaining separation on defenders, getting off the line of scrimmage with authority.

To that end, if Purdue's best offensive player goes on to enjoy a great season, one of its new players may get a share of credit: Thompson, a fellow Indianapolis native who just transferred in from Marshall.

"I've learned a lot from him, just being here for a month or so," Bell said. "He's taught me a lot, new releases that actually work. I've worked with a lot of people and some of the stuff they teach just doesn't work.

"He understands the game. We call him 'Coach Broc' because he's like a coach. The way he talks to us, the way he teaches us, he's like a coach. He's going to be a huge addition to the team."

Bell is the star of said team, of the offense at least. George Karlaftis should play that role well for the defense this season.

Like Karlaftis, should Bell have the sort of season he'll be expected to, he'll have a decision to make come spring. He's been projected as a potential first-round NFL pick, a fact he says he tries to keep out of mind even though he hears it discussed.

"I have a lot to prove," Bell said. "... I'm just trying to show you guys I can be consistent."