GoldandBlack - David Bell, Zander Horvath honored by Big Ten

The Big Ten honored its offensive players today. And receiver David Bell and running back Zander Horvath earned the highest honors among Purdue players.



Bell was named first-team All-Big Ten by the media and second team by the coaches. The sophomore led Purdue with 53 receptions for 625 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020. He had over 100 yards receiving in four games in 2020. Bell was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019 and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten after he made 86 catches for 1,035 yards and seven TDs.

Horvath was named third-team All-Big Ten by the media and coaches. The junior paced Purdue with 442 yards rushing, averaging 4.97 yards per carry with two TDs. He had three 100-yard rushing game. Horvath also caught 30 passes for 304 yards.

Rondale Moore, Gus Hartwig, Spencer Holstege, Grant Hermanns and Payne Durham earned honorable mention honors from the coaches. Moore, Hartwig, Holstege, Hermanns and Greg Long were honorable mention by the media.