David Blough won't acknowledge the game plan against Missouri was much different than his previous two games.

But he was different.

It's amazing how aggressive a style of offense can look if the quarterback feels like he can't do much wrong and that's precisely the "zone" Blough says he was living in for that four-hour period at Ross-Ade Stadium.

"Reflecting on it, it felt different because I felt like I was in the zone personally," Blough said. "Pitchers talk about it and I think (football) players do too because when you're relaxed, it just flows."

During Purdue's 40-37 loss to Missouri, Blough completed 10 of his first 11 second-half passes to lead Purdue to a 14-play drive that would tie the game at 27 with eight minutes and 27 seconds left in the third quarter. In the first half, Blough proved to a Missouri defense willing to play man-to-man coverage for most of the opening quarter that he had the talent and confidence to complete the deep ball with connections of 24, 50, 14, 49, 16, 34 and 31 yards to five different targets.

From that moment on, Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters had to respect the deep ball from a Purdue offense that hadn't showcased that element previously this season with Blough in his four previous quarters of action against Northwestern and Eastern Michigan.

"All he needed was that confidence boost that you saw," junior tight end Brycen Hopkins said. "Once he started sitting a little bit longer in the pocket and letting the play develop, he starting balling as the numbers showed. We're always behind David."

For Blough, part of his "zone" was visualizing his success before it happened Saturday night. He said he saw days before in his mind the three-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins just seconds before the end of the first half.

"We practice those things. I practice those things so I saw it happen," Blough said. "I've worked with a sports psychologist at Purdue in Dr. (Chris) Carr and I've continued it on my own a little bit. I threw five interceptions my sophomore year against Cincinnati and couldn't sleep then either. He worked with the Pacers players and he gave me some tools to let it go."