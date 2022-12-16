David Jenkins Jr. is older for a college basketball player. Wise, you could say. A veteran. But for someone who's supposed to be an elder statemen in the locker room, he sure has a lot of joy. 10-0 will do that. Winning on the road in the Big Ten will do that.



He's new to Purdue, but you'd never know it. He's all the way bought in and he's telling me, "I think to be honest with you, one thing I always say is you never lose. You learn."



I have to double check I'm not talking with Coach Painter.