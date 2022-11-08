I'd never know it was David Jenkins Jr. walking towards me if I hadn't, you know, asked to talk to Jenkins Jr..



He's walking towards me in the makeshift media hang out area between Cardinal Court and the player's locker rooms. It's not that makeshift either. There's couches and a few tables and Purdue graphics on the wall. It's very hospitable even if the couch is a little too low and a few remark that they're not sure if they'll be able to pull themselves up if they sit down there.



But back to Jenkins Jr. walking up to me, unrecognizable. Introductions are made, so I'm certain it's him, but he doesn't have a basketball in his hand, he's not launching it perfectly from 25 feet into a net with his hair trigger release, so he doesn't look the way I remember seeing him on the court for the first time last Wednesday in an exhibition game against Truman St.. He's not particularly tall for a basketball player and perhaps it's that throwing me off.



Or more likely that he doesn't have a face, or rather that he has a face but I can't see it behind his hand which is holding a white towel wrapped around some ice pressed to his right eye...