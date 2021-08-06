Day One Notebook: QB competition just getting started

Aidan O'Connell is in the thick of another quarterback battle. (Krockover Photography)

Training camp practice No. 1 is in the books.

"Thought we had a good first day of practice," said Jeff Brohm. "I thought our guys were ready to come out here and compete and push themselves to get better." For the first time since 2019, the Boilermakers performed in front of fans, as between 500-1,000 were in attendance to watch in Ross-Ade Stadium.

"It's definitley nice to have our fans back out," said Brohm. "We had a great showing. We appreciate them coming out. We look forward to them coming out even more and to games and supporting us." Purdue is looking to rebound from a 2-4 season in 2020 and reach a bowl for the first time since 2018.



QB battle is on

For the fourth time in the Brohm era, there is a training camp battle at quarterback. This year's clash is a repeat of last year, when Aidan O'Connell took on Jack Plummer. O'Connell won. A wild card in the fight: senior Austin Burton.

"Early on, we are gonna divide snaps up," said Brohm. "I think we have a capable quarterback room. I think we have experience, I think we have some newcomers, as well. Having multiple guys that we feel like can play is a good thing. At any point in time, being able to put guys in the game and help us win can be beneficial, at any point in time when someone goes down with injury which has happened four straight years, it's beneficial." Brohm has said the staff probably will name a starting quarterback internally before the opener on Sept. 4 vs. Oregon State. Until then, the competition will rage.

"So, it's just a matter of who's gonna take that starting role and run with it. But I do think we have capable quarterbacks who have all improved that I feel confident if I put them in a game can execute and do good things." Notebook continues below video



All eyes on defense

The defense underwent rampant change in the offseason, with an entirely new staff and six transfers injected into the mix.

Co-coordinator/linebackers coach Brad Lambert will call signals for a 4-3 base scheme that will be multiple ... and aggressive. Also new: co-coordinator/line coach Mark Hagen, co-coordinator/secondary coach Ron English and cornerbacks coach James Adams.

"We have depth on defense," said Brohm. "To me, that stands out to me a little bit. Guys that have played football. We just have to make sure they are up to speed and they are playing with confidence and they're challenging things. But I think make plays on that side of the ball." The transfer additions are linebacker OC Brothers (Auburn), free safety Chris Jefferson (Findlay), cornerback Jamari Brown (Kentucky), tackle Damarjhe Lewis (Indiana), tackle Prince Boyd (JC) and end Joe Anderson (South Carolina).

"I thought we did some pretty good things," said Brohm. "I do think we have some experience on the defensive side of the ball. I do think we can create some pressure with those and with some added blitzes that we can do.

"With our first-team unit, yes, I do think we were able to tighten some things up a little bit more. As we went down to the second and third unit, yes, we have to get better at that." Notebook continues below photo



Brad Lambert is one of four new coaches on defense. (Krockover Photography)

Watts is gone

Brohm confirmed after practice that super senior defensive tackle Anthony Watts has graduated and left the program. Watts was expected to contend for a starting spot.

Tonight, redshirt freshman Damarjhe Lewis and junior Lawrence Johnson were the first-team defensive tackles. Redshirt freshman Bryce Austin and junior Branson Deen were on the No. 2 line at tackle.



Who will be the right offensive tackle?

Purdue knows it has a proven commodity in super senior left offensive tackle Greg Long. But who will be the No. 1 right tackle, a spot Long occupied in 2020? On this day, junior Eric Miller was on the first team. But keep an eye on sophomore Cam Craig.

"Cam Craig is somebody we think has a lot of promise," said Brohm. "Unfortunatley, he missed spring being injured, so we are getting him back out here. He has good size, is athletic. We just got to get him up to speed." Brohm said Craig will work at both tackle and guard. "We'd like to see him in the lineup, because we think he can be a productive player," said Brohm.



Special teams under microscope