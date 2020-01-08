Purdue’s quarterback room will add another arm with the arrival of Jack Albers.

The Louisville native announced on Twitter earlier this week that he is transferring from Dayton to Purdue and will enroll on Monday for the start of the second semester. Albers will be a walk-on but hopes to one day earn a scholarship.

“That’s the plan,” Albers told GoldandBlack.com.

Albers will join a Purdue roster that already includes junior Aidan O'Connell, sophomore Jack Plummer and redshirt freshman Paul Piferi at quarterback. True freshman Michael Alaimo will enroll in the summer. Purdue still could sign another high school signal-caller in February or add a grad transfer.



Albers played at Louisville power St. Xavier for Will Wolford, a former NFL offensive lineman who is a friend of the Brohms. St. Xavier is a rival high school of Trinity, which is where the Brohms attended. Albers threw for 2,371 yards and 20 touchdowns with 863 yards rushing and 17 scores at St. X and was a three-time captain.

“When I was coming out of high school, I was looking at some Kentucky schools,” said Albers, who never beat Trinity. “The Brohms were at Western Kentucky. I went to some camps there. That is how I got to know them going into my junior year in high school.”

The 6-1, 180-pound Albers spent the past two seasons at Dayton, a FCS school in the Pioneer League. Albers redshirted in 2018 and was the team’s offensive scout player of the year that season. Albers didn’t attempt a pass in 2019 but ran three times 16 yards and a score.

“I had some walk-on spots (coming out of high school),” said Albers. “I had Dayton. Butler gave me a roster spot. Davidson. A lot of Pioneer League teams. I didn’t have any FBS scholarship offers.”

Why did he leave Dayton, which went 8-3 last season and finished second in the Pioneer League?

“There are multiple reasons,” said Albers. “I have a few family things going on and some other personal reasons. And I always aspired to play at a higher level.”

Albers entered the NCAA transfer portal late. So, when he visited campus last month, it was a dead period and he couldn’t meet with coaches.

“So, I just looked around campus and got into the facility and looked around on my own,” said Albers.

Albers prides myself on being a dual-threat signal-caller.

“Throwing the ball is the first priority and first focus,” he said. “But I always have been a more mobile guy. I like to pick up some yards with my legs and also extend plays and improvise when stuff breaks down.”

He looks forward to the opportunity in West Lafayette.

“It’s going to be a challenge for me definitely to pick up the playbook,” said Albers. “The defenses, scheme-wise, … recognizing schemes, coverage recognition, all that type of stuff. Making sure I am getting the offensive team in position to be successful on every play.”