Purdue fifth-year senior defensive end/linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki will return in 2021, GoldandBlack.com has learned.

Fakasiieiki has played in 28 career games with five starts. Last season, the 6-2, 230-pound Compton, Calif., native played in five games and made one start with six tackles. Fakasiieiki has 52 career tackles with 4.5 TFLs and a sack.

Fakasiieiki is versatile enough to play on the line at end, or at inside linebacker, but he has dealt with injury while at Purdue.



The NCAA granted seniors a blanket waiver to return for the 2021 season after COVID-19 created a disjointed 2020 campaign. Purdue played just six of nine scheduled games.

Fakasiieiki is the second known Purdue senior with plans to return next season. Wideout Jackson Anthrop also will be back in 2021.

Fellow 2020 Boilermaker seniors Derrick Barnes (LB), Brennan Thieneman (S), Simeon Smiley (DB) and Grant Hermanns (OT) have publicly said they are moving on to pursue pro careers.



It's unknown what the other 2020 seniors will do: K J.D. Dellinger, S/LB Tyler Coyle, OT Greg Long, DT Anthony Watts, DT Lorenzo Neal. Stay? Or go?