While Williams kept things close to the vest throughout Sunday's Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Cincinnati, it's clear the Boilermakers are in good shape when you consider the touted prospect's relationship with the coaching staff combined with his two previous visits to West Lafayette.

Those are the programs that make up the top, and final, five for one of the top wide receivers in the country, four-star, top-50 prospect Rashawn Williams of Detroit Martin Luther King, as he prepares to announce his decision today.

So, what if Williams committed to Purdue? The 39th-ranked player in the 2020 recruiting class answered that hypothetical question posed to him at Sunday's camp.

"Because of the explosive plays in their system," Williams said. "You can see a slant and they'll bust it up the field for 80 yards. Just the preparation that they take for stuff like that. They are coaching for big, explosive plays."

Boilermaker coaches like the 6-foot, 180-pound prospect's skill set and believe he would thrive in their receiver-friendly system.

"They said I would be a good X receiver and they like my ball skills," he said, "the stuff that you can't coach, and the stuff that I already know going into the program."

Williams also gave his thoughts on the Purdue coaching staff.

"They are good people to be around," Williams said. "There is not a lot of guys like them. Their coaching staff is something special because of the chemistry they have together."

Williams already has a good friend at Purdue, who was part of the Boilermakers' success in landing Detroit prospect in last year's recruiting class.

"I talk to Jalen Graham about Purdue," said Williams, who also has a former teammate, Marvin Grant, headed to Purdue. "He said he loves it and said all the stuff Purdue tells you during the recruiting process is how it really is."

There are a couple of important factors that will weigh on Williams' impending decision.

"Early playing time and trusting the coaching staff," Williams said.

Williams is scheduled to announce his decision at noon Monday.